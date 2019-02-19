Vtime XR is unveiling a virtual reality social network that you can view through VR or, if you wish, through augmented reality on a smartphone. The AR mode is launching on iOS and Android today.

The company (which styles its name vTime) is renaming itself Vtime XR to promote its network as a cross-reality (XR) experience that combines VR chat with the ability to connect with friends through augmented reality (AR), or animated overlays on top of the real world.

Users will be able to meet with others in a shared virtual space by using VR headsets or handheld smartphone AR. A cross-platform and now cross-reality offering, Vtime XR lets users choose both the device and type of immersive experience they prefer through the option of AR, VR, or a 2D magic window mode.

Image Credit: Vtime XR

While VR users will be fully immersed in one of Vtime XR’s vacation-like destinations, AR users will join in by placing a live 360-degree diorama of the destination on any real-world, flat surface. AR users can interact with others and change and scale their view of the destination, as well as accessing Vtime features like avatar customization, image sharing, and private messaging.

Launching today on iOS and Android, AR mode will be available for all supported phones compatible with Apple’s ARKit and Google’s ARCore.

“Creating the world’s first cross-reality social experience was such a unique opportunity for us that we couldn’t pass it up,” said Vtime managing director Clemens Wangerin in a statement. “AR provides vTime with another immersive platform for future innovations, and vTime XR marks the next step in providing our global community with market-leading and highly engaging communication experiences, regardless of their technology of choice.”

Image Credit: Vtime XR

The launch of Vtime XR’s cross-reality capabilities coincides with a fresh visual identity that includes a new logo for both the company and the product, as well as an updated website and logo animation.

Vtime XR is free and available to download now for Android, iPhone, Google Cardboard, Oculus Go, Samsung Gear VR, Windows Mixed Reality, Daydream View, and Oculus Rift.

Founded in 2013, Liverpool, England-based Vtime has raised $7.6 million for its AR and VR engagement technology.