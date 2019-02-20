Facebook is partnering with Viasat to help deploy high-speed satellite-powered connectivity to rural areas that have previously existed in internet not-spots.

The social networking giant is no stranger to internet infrastructure projects, as it looks to get more people online and using it services, and with its latest endeavor it will initially target remote regions of Mexico. However, there will be an opportunity to expand this project globally, according to a statement issued by the companies.

Viasat, a Carlsbad, California-based satellite broadband company, launched a Wi-Fi hotspot service in Mexico last April which it calls Community, and as of last month this was available to 1 million people across the country. The service uses the ViaSat-2 satellite system, which went into operation last February, and which is pitched as being the highest-capacity satellites in orbit today.

The core underlying selling point behind Community is that minimal infrastructure investment is required on the ground — a satellite antenna is installed at a central location within a community, perhaps on the roof of a small grocery store, and that signal can then be spread more than 500 yards. End-users then pay the local business owner (where the antenna is installed) for a code that enables them to get online either for a set amount of time or data. In terms of costs, a typical price would be around 50 cents for an hour’s usage or $1.60 for 200Mb of data.

Image Credit: Viasat

Facebook’s role in the expansion will include a direct investment in the roll-out — though no figure has been disclosed — as well as “helping to identify unconnected and poorly connected communities,” according to a blog post.

Getting online

One of the greatest remaining obstacles for big internet companies to grow their respective businesses is lack of internet access. Facebook, for example, already has more than 2 billion users, but roughly half of the world’s population still don’t have access to the internet — and that is why Facebook is keen to expedite efforts to improve connectivity in emerging markets.

“Facebook is committed to working with industry partners around the world to help bring more people online to a faster internet,” noted Dan Rabinovitsj, vice president at Facebook Connectivity. “Viasat’s rapidly growing Community Wi-Fi hotspot service, already available to over one million people in rural Mexico, is an example of a model that can help overcome the global connectivity challenges of accessibility and affordability, particularly in hard to reach rural areas.”

Elsehwere, Facebook has been investing in numerous internet infrastructure initiatives, including an autonomous solar-powered drone project that was subsequently canned. Subsea cabling has also played a major part of Facebook’s efforts to ensure a fast flow of data around the world — back in 2012, it revealed it had invested in the Asia Pacific Gateway underwater internet cable, while it later partnered with Microsoft to complete a 4,000-mile transatlantic internet cable Marea, connecting North America with mainland Europe. The company has invested in a number of similar subsea projects globally.

Back in 2015, Facebook revealed that it would use satellites to bring broadband to large parts of Africa, though a SpaceX rocket explosion the following year halted those plans — Facebook is planning a similar endeavor for 2019.

It’s not clear yet to what extent Facebook and Viasat’s collaboration will bear fruit, but Facebook clearly wants its user-base to grow, especially with its reputation becoming increasingly tarnished in its more established western markets such as the U.S. And with billions more people around the world still to come online, don’t be surprised if Facebook’s growth trajectory continues to climb in the coming years.