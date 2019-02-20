At its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event today, Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+, successors to the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, respectively. The company also announced the cheaper Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 5G, and the Galaxy Fold. These are Samsung’s tenth-generation phones — all five of them. But let’s focus just on the Galaxy S10 specs and Galaxy S10+ specs.

Preorders begin today, and the devices will begin shipping on March 8. Before you get your credit card ready, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying. The tables below show you what Samsung changed, comparing the Galaxy S9 to the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S9+ to the Galaxy S10+.

Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. Samsung Galaxy S10

Galaxy S9 Galaxy S10 Display 5.8-inch, 2960×1440, 570ppi 6.1-inch, 3040×1440, 550ppi Network LTE Cat 18 LTE Cat 20 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz Rear cameras 12MP/f1.5-f2.4 12MP/f1.5-f2.4, 16MP/f2.2, 12MP/f2.4 Front camera 8MP, f/1.7 10MP, f/1.9 Battery 3,000mAh 3,400mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 4GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB microSD Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Biometrics Iris, Capacitive Fingerprint Ultrasonic Fingerprint Height 147.7mm 149.9mm Width 68.7mm 70.4mm Depth 8.5mm 7.8mm Weight 163g 157g SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Assistant Bixby Bixby Colors Black, Blue, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 9.0 Pie

Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S9+ Galaxy S10+ Display 6.2-inch, 2960×1440, 529ppi 6.4-inch, 3040×1440, 522ppi Network LTE Cat 18 LTE Cat 20 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Processors Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz Rear cameras 12MP/f1.7-f2.4, 12MP/f2.4 12MP/f1.5-f2.4, 16MP/f2.2, 12MP/f2.4 Front cameras 8MP (f/1.7) 10MP (f/1.9), 8MP (f/2.4) Battery 3,500mAh 4,100mAh Charging Wired, wireless Wired, wireless Ports USB Type-C, headphone jack USB Type-C, headphone jack Memory 6GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 512GB, 1TB microSD Yes Yes Resistance IP68 IP68 Biometrics Iris, Capacitive Fingerprint Ultrasonic Fingerprint Height 158.1mm 157.6mm Width 73.8mm 74.1mm Depth 8.5mm 7.8mm Weight 189g 175g (Ceramic: 198g) SIM card Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Assistant Bixby Bixby Colors Black, Blue, Gray, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink OS Android 8.0 Oreo Android 9.0 Pie

Both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are slightly wider, thinner, and lighter than the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Galaxy S10 is taller than its predecessor, while the Galaxy S10+ is shorter than its predecessor. But these changes are minor, and you’re unlikely to notice them. More importantly, both have more storage options, more RAM options, faster processors, bigger batteries, and bigger screens. Oh, and triple rear cameras can’t hurt.