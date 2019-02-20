At its Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event today, Samsung announced the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+, successors to the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+, respectively. The company also announced the cheaper Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 5G, and the Galaxy Fold. These are Samsung’s tenth-generation phones — all five of them. But let’s focus just on the Galaxy S10 specs and Galaxy S10+ specs.
Preorders begin today, and the devices will begin shipping on March 8. Before you get your credit card ready, you might want to see exactly what you’re buying. The tables below show you what Samsung changed, comparing the Galaxy S9 to the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S9+ to the Galaxy S10+.
Samsung Galaxy S9 vs. Samsung Galaxy S10
|Galaxy S9
|Galaxy S10
|Display
|5.8-inch, 2960×1440, 570ppi
|6.1-inch, 3040×1440, 550ppi
|Network
|LTE Cat 18
|LTE Cat 20
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Processors
|Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz
|Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz
|Rear cameras
|12MP/f1.5-f2.4
|12MP/f1.5-f2.4, 16MP/f2.2, 12MP/f2.4
|Front camera
|8MP, f/1.7
|10MP, f/1.9
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,400mAh
|Charging
|Wired, wireless
|Wired, wireless
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Memory
|4GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 512GB, 1TB
|microSD
|Yes
|Yes
|Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Biometrics
|Iris, Capacitive Fingerprint
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint
|Height
|147.7mm
|149.9mm
|Width
|68.7mm
|70.4mm
|Depth
|8.5mm
|7.8mm
|Weight
|163g
|157g
|SIM card
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Assistant
|Bixby
|Bixby
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Gray, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
|OS
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 9.0 Pie
Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs. Samsung Galaxy S10+
|Galaxy S9+
|Galaxy S10+
|Display
|6.2-inch, 2960×1440, 529ppi
|6.4-inch, 3040×1440, 522ppi
|Network
|LTE Cat 18
|LTE Cat 20
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Processors
|Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz
|Octa-core 2.7GHz, 1.7GHz
|Rear cameras
|12MP/f1.7-f2.4, 12MP/f2.4
|12MP/f1.5-f2.4, 16MP/f2.2, 12MP/f2.4
|Front cameras
|8MP (f/1.7)
|10MP (f/1.9), 8MP (f/2.4)
|Battery
|3,500mAh
|4,100mAh
|Charging
|Wired, wireless
|Wired, wireless
|Ports
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|USB Type-C, headphone jack
|Memory
|6GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 512GB, 1TB
|microSD
|Yes
|Yes
|Resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Biometrics
|Iris, Capacitive Fingerprint
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint
|Height
|158.1mm
|157.6mm
|Width
|73.8mm
|74.1mm
|Depth
|8.5mm
|7.8mm
|Weight
|189g
|175g (Ceramic: 198g)
|SIM card
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Assistant
|Bixby
|Bixby
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Gray, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, Pink
|OS
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 9.0 Pie
Both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are slightly wider, thinner, and lighter than the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Galaxy S10 is taller than its predecessor, while the Galaxy S10+ is shorter than its predecessor. But these changes are minor, and you’re unlikely to notice them. More importantly, both have more storage options, more RAM options, faster processors, bigger batteries, and bigger screens. Oh, and triple rear cameras can’t hurt.