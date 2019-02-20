DJ Koh, president and CEO of mobile at Samsung Electronics, said at today’s Samsung Unpacked event that the company has sold more than 2 billion Galaxy smartphones in its history.

That’s a pretty mind-boggling number, as there are only about 7.7 billion people in the world. That is a theoretical reach of 25.9 percent of the human population. Of course, there are a lot of people who have bought a lot of Samsung Galaxy phones over the years. But it’s a milestone that is still worth thinking about.

It’s a lot of stuff to recycle, for instance. And Apple sold more than a billion iPhones in its first decade. Koh made the announcement at an event where the company introduced its Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10 smartphones.