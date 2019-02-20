Samsung unveiled a collection of new devices today in San Francisco, from S10 flagship phones to the Galaxy Fold, a smartphone that can fold out into a tablet. Underlying each of these powerful pieces of hardware is artificial intelligence and access to voice assistant Bixby.

To improve Bixby’s smarts, Samsung today also introduced Bixby Routines, a service that functions alongside Bixby Vision and Bixby Home.

As shown in a tweet from Samsung Mobile, in the evening Routines may mute your phone, turn on Night Mode, and shut off mobile data, and in the car Routines can switch on hands-free voice commands and your favorite music provider.

Support for Italian, Spanish, and British English was also made available with Bixby today.

The Routines announcement was rumored following a trademark filed by Samsung in South Korea last week.

Predictive elements powered by AI are increasingly part of the mobile experience. Quick app access points for Android and iOS mobile operating systems also surface recommendations based on past usage. Android Pie offers Adaptive Battery and Adaptive Brightness personalized for the individual, and Siri Suggestions in iOS 12 serve up recommendations on iPhone lock screens and the Apple Watch based on how you use the devices.

Due to the fact that Bixby needs time to learn the phone to get to know you, VentureBeat was unable to test the new feature in hands-on demonstrations today.

Routines for Bixby appear to be different than how Routines are defined for other assistants. In the case of Alexa and Google Assistant, Routines allow users to customize voice commands or carry out multiple tasks with a single phrase or utterance.