HP is expanding its device-as-a-service offering that lets business customers pay a monthly fee and get updated computer hardware, akin to leasing it.

Bill Avey, global head and general manager of personal systems services at HP, said in a press briefing that the company is expanding its use of Apple devices in the HP device-as-a-service offering for 20 countries across Europe.

Ahead of the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, Avey said that HP is also adding HP TechPulse, a new analytics service that can help IT managers predict when they will need to replace enterprise devices.

And the company is expanding its HP Tech Cafe Market and Walk-Up centers around the world so that subscribers can get automatic replacements for their devices as needed.

“The workforce is evolving with more remote and highly mobile employees. Today’s approach to modern IT management must simplify how commercial organizations provide the right devices for the job, deliver management with insight, and provide flexibility for their businesses,” said Avey. “As a result, HP continues to reinvent its solutions based on customer and partner insights to ensure we are meeting their needs.”

HP TechPulse technology monitors and predicts device health, enabling customers to more proactively manage multi-OS device environments. HP continues to build on this technology by adding new analytics and reports to help customers better plan their IT resources.

Now the service can predict when Android and Mac users need to address issues with storage capacity or battery replacement. For Mac devices, TechPulse now provides thermal and overheating intelligence before these problems affect users.

HP will also prepare Windows 10 hardware upgrade compatibility reports to help customers plan for Windows 10 migration with the upcoming end of support for Windows 7.

And an improved BIOS report will help customers identify potential vulnerabilities at the BIOS level.

With more HP Tech Cafe Market locations around the world, customers will have an easier time reducing downtime and getting devices such as accessories in a timely manner via on-site delivery.

The HP TechPulse updates will be available worldwide in March. The HP DaaS for Apple is available now in the U.S. and in 20 European countries. And the HP Tech Cafe Market will be available in more than 60 countries in March.

“We see rapidly expanding demand for HP Tech Cafe,” said Avey.

HP has been providing device-as-a-service offerings to the public since 2016.