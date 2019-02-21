One of the faces of Nintendo is stepping down and leaving some Honda-sized shoes to fill. Reggie Fils-Aime announced that he is leaving his position as president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America. His last day is April 15, so tax day will be extra sad this year.

“Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” Fils-Aime said. “It’s a part that is filled with gratitude — for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family, and friends.”

He did not announce whether he is running for president of the United States.

“I really appreciate everything Reggie has done for Nintendo,” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said. “Inside and outside our company, Reggie is known as an exceptional leader. We are grateful that he is leaving the business in good shape with strong momentum.”

Doug Bowser, a real person

Nintendo also immediately announced Fils-Aime’s successor, Doug Bowser. No. For real. That’s his actual name.

“While we will miss [Reggie], and we wish him the very best in his retirement, we are also pleased to have such an able successor ready to step into that role,” said Furukawa. “Doug Bowser and the rest of the team will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for Nintendo.”

Doug Bowser has held the role of senior vice president of sales and marketing at Nintendo of America since 2014. He previously worked at Electronic Arts. And now, he’s taking over a position that Reggie has owned for a decade-and-a-half.

“It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America,” Bowser said. “And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.”

Kicking ass, taking names

Reggie first appeared in front of fans at Nintendo’s Electronic Entertainment Expo media presentation in 2004.

“My name is Reggie,” he told the crowd of industry insiders. “I’m about kicking ass. I’m about taking names. And we’re about making games.”

With that introduction, Reggie solidified himself as the main personality at Nintendo. Only late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto ever matched or outshone him when it came to presenting the publisher to the public. But now, he’s putting Nintendo behind him.