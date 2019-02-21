One day after confirming that it will be the first carrier to offer Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G phone, Verizon today announced that it will launch its mobile 5G network in over 30 U.S. cities during 2019. The announcement represents the first quantification of the carrier’s 5G expansion plans after it debuted a pre-standards 5G network in October 2018.

As previously reported, Verizon is referring to its combined home and mobile 5G offering as the “5G Ultra Wideband Network,” and focusing substantially on the high-bandwidth, low-latency potential of millimeter wave radio spectrum. In an interview with VentureBeat at CES, Verizon network engineering VP Mike Haberman indicated that the company’s goal was to offer superior 5G performance to its rivals, even if that meant relying on numerous high-speed small cells rather than larger but slower cellular towers.

Verizon has confirmed three upcoming mobile devices for the 5G network: Motorola’s Moto Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G, and an Inseego MiFi 5G NR Mobile Hotspot. It is already offering home 5G broadband service using components from Inseego and Samsung.

