Oculus Quest’s spring 2019 release window is nearing. Despite this, we still don’t know much about its software lineup. But it looks like at least two games are coming from the makers of Apex Construct.

The Stockholm-based Fast Travel Games announced this week that it’s working on “multiple games” for the upcoming headset. The studio wouldn’t confirm any details but did say that more information would come “further down the road.”

“Getting rid of the cables has been one of the main blockers from getting mass market adoption of 6DOF VR, and this is why we’re so excited to be working on several projects for the Oculus Quest,” Fast Travel CEO Oskar Burman told UploadVR. “It’s an amazing device with a very compelling price that will democratise VR. Expect more info from us in the next couple of months.”

We are extremely excited to announce that we are working on multiple games for Oculus Quest! No details at this point but stay tuned for more information further down the road… #OculusQuest #VR pic.twitter.com/haEfX7YJFH — Fast Travel Games (@fasttravelgames) February 21, 2019

If we were to speculate, though, one of these games could be an Apex Construct port. At GDC last year Fast Travel showcased its PC and PSVR game running on Gear VR. It was just a tech demo in collaboration with semiconductor group Arm to show it could be done. Now that it’s been proven, though, a full port that utilizes Quest’s six degrees of freedom (6DOF) inside-out tracking and Quest controllers makes a lot of sense, doesn’t it?

As for the other game? Your guess is as good as ours.

We are not taking our hands off the awesome PSVR platform because if this:-) — Fast Travel Games (@fasttravelgames) February 21, 2019

Oh, and don’t worry, PSVR fans. Fast Travel says its work on Quest isn’t stopping future PSVR plans. We’d assume that goes for PC headsets too.

We’re set to learn more about Oculus Quest at GDC in late March. Oculus is going to be at the show with some previously unannounced demos for the kit.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019