Huawei today formally announced the Mate X, its long-rumored foldable smartphone that can deliver 5G speeds and is targeted for now at people who want a better experience when doing things like watching movies on the go.

Huawei unveiled the Mate X in a preview session for reporters yesterday that was followed by the launch event today. The fanfare comes on the eve of MWC Barcelona 19, the massive telecom trade show that officially kicks off Monday in Barcelona.

The reveal of the Mate X follows by a few days an event by rival Samsung where it showed off its own 5G foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone. Foldable phones are expected to be one of the big themes at MWC Barcelona 19 as the industry searches for the next breakthrough idea to try and reignite slumping handset sales.

In brief remarks to reporters yesterday, Huawei executives sought to play up the advantages the company has in developing next generation products for 5G networks, a message that also contains a subtle jab at countries grappling with the question of whether to ban the company’s products over security concerns.

“Huawei is in a unique position,” said Peter Gauden, a Huawei global senior product marketing manager. “We manufacture the 5G chips. We manufacture the smartphones. We manufacture the telecom equipment for carriers. We have the ability to start testing 5G products on 5G networks in-house. This gives us a big advantage.”

While the world’s leader in selling telecom gear, Huawei has also made a big push over the last several years in the consumer space, introducing laptops and developing higher-end smartphones. It’s now ranked second in global sales of smartphones, behind Samsung and ahead of Apple, even though it hasn’t managed to find a way to enter the U.S. market in a meaningful way. At the launct event today, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, noted that the company sold four times as many laptops in 2018 as 2017.

As for smartphones, Huawei has its own launch event scheduled for late March in Paris, where it is expected to announce the new version of its real flagship phones. For now, the Mate X, won’t go on sale until at least June, Yu said, and acknoweldged that it isn’t likely to become a mainstream product for some time, given the early stage rollout of 5G networks.

More problematic, toward the end of his presentation, Yu somewhat bashfully unveiled the starting price of the Mate X: €2299 or $2,600. Yu said there is still a lot of work to do on the technology to bring the cost down and work with carriers to get it ready for regular use. “It’s very expensive,” he said.

Instead, the Mate X is more likely intended to create a little buzz and offer a glimpse of where the mobile industry is going eventually.

“What we’re going to introduce to you today is really revolutionary because we’re going to break two conventions,” Gauden said yesterday. “It’s the future of design and the future of technology.”

The Huawei Mate X

The phone offers three screen options. In its folded position, it has a main screen of 6.6 inches for a standard smartphone display. On the back of the phone is a second display of 6.38 inches.

The company has dubbed this second display the “selfie,” because among other things, one can now use the main cameras for taking pictures of oneself while also seeing the image setup on this second screen rather than having to rely on the less-powerful front-facing camera to ensure the perfect duck face. The Mate X promises to let humanity be more self-involved than ever.

That bar running alongside the selfie screen is one distinctive design choice. Huawei refers to it as an “ergonomic curvature” that allows for a firm grip on the device when it’s unfolded. While the phone folds flat on both sides, the grip is designed to make it easier to hold the unfolded device with one hand.

The bar is also where its 3-camera system is housed, a system designed again in partnership with Leica.

In the unfolded position, the Mate X has an 8-inch tablet OLED display and is 5.4 mm thick, just slightly thinner than the latest iPad Pro. The folding mechanism is something the company calls the “Falcon Wing Hinge” design. In the photo above, it’s those series of bumps that run along the side of the device.



Inside, the phone is powered by Huawei’s processors, the Balong 5000 and Kirin 980. The company claims this will offer speeds 10 times as fast as 4G phones and more than two times the speed of the official industry standard for 5G. Practically, that means someone can download a 1GB movie in 3 seconds, according to Huawei.

Finally, inside the phone there are two battries, one in each half, that total 4500 mAh in battery life. And it boasts 55W for supercharging, which allows one to charge 85 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. The Mate X is also a dual SIM car phone.