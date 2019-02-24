Mozilla announced today that its device-agnostic Firefox Reality browser is coming to another platform, but you’re going to need a brand new piece of high-end hardware to experience it: Microsoft’s second-generation augmented reality headset, HoloLens 2, which is coming this summer.

If you’re not familiar with Firefox Reality, it’s an open source browser designed to let VR and AR headsets view both webpages and immersive 3D content developed in the WebXR format. While headset makers tend to release their own browsers and 3D content viewers, Mozilla wanted to create a cross-platform solution that tied more mixed reality content together via the web.

At this point, Mozilla has released enough versions of Firefox Reality that it would be surprising if it wasn’t planning a release for a new platform. The browser is already available for VR headsets including HTC’s Vive, Oculus Go, and Google Daydream, as well as the AR headset Magic Leap One.

The HoloLens 2 version is apparently being built upon the AR foundation of the Magic Leap One app shown above, “but with significant additional UX/UI polish,” Mozilla tells us. Rather than just trying to float 2D webpages in front of your eyes, Firefox Reality’s focus this year will be on WebXR experiences, particularly displaying 3D content within an AR space.

Mozilla’s release timeline is a little ambiguous at this point. In an announcement today, it says it’s working with Rust to bring a secure version of the browser to HoloLens over the “coming months,” then bring its Servo web platform to HoloLens 2 this summer. The company told us that the first HoloLens 2 build of Firefox Reality will be “available at the same time that devices are widely available.”