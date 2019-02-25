We’re always working to connect our GamesBeat Summit 2019 attendees to the best folks in the industry, and our next two speakers are no exception: Ethan Kurzweil and Brian Bowman, who will be bringing insight into the boom of VC game investments, the death of adtech, and more.

Ethan Kurzweil

Ethan Kurzweil, a partner with Bessemer Venture Partners, will be joining GamesBeat Stummit 2019 to talk about the smartest and most active game startup investors, what’s hot and what’s coming next in game investments, plus what VCs are looking for, and more.

He recently led a group of investors, including three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry in a $37 million round of Series A funding for esports company TSM, and is focused on investing in consumer technologies and developer platforms. He’s looking for companies that provide technologists with amazing DX (developer experience) and give other knowledge workers powerful functionality without requiring skill, as well as consumer startups that change the way we play and interact across the entertainment, video, gaming, and esports landscape.

Brian Bowman

Brian Bowman is the founder and CEO of Consumer Acquisition, which provides a creative studio, fully-managed user acquisition services and SaaS tools for social advertisers. He’ll be part of a panel that will dive into the demise of adtech — and what happens next in the space.

Bowman has managed over $1B in online advertising spend and product development for leading online brands, including Disney, ABC, Match.com and Yahoo!. In August of last year, his company was ranked 592 on Inc.’s prestigious annual 5000 list.

