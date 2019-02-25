Over 57 million people in the U.S. have a “side hustle,” according to a recent Gallup poll, and a good chunk of those gig economy workers spend their off hours ferrying boxes to doorsteps through TaskRabbit, Postmates, Amazon Flex. (McKinsey estimates that total annual deliveries in the U.S. will double within 10 years.) By far one of the largest independent contractees is Atlanta, Georgia-based Roadie, which launched in 2015 on a simple premise: recruiting a fraction of the estimated 250 million vehicles on the road to transport goods en route to their destinations.

In the roughly five years since its launch, Roadie’s teamed up with brands like Delta, Walmart, The Home Depot, Kroger, Macy’s, and United to fulfill deliveries up to 100 miles over 224 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) around the country. Toward that end, the company’s more than 120,000 drivers have completed deliveries in just over 11,000 cities and towns — a larger footprint than Amazon’s Prime Now two-hour delivery service, it says.

To fuel expansion well into the next year, Roadie today announced at the Retail Industry Leaders Association’s Link 2019 conference that it’s secured $37 million in series C funding, bringing its total capital raised to $62 million. The Home Depot led the oversubscribed round, with Warren Stephens’ and former Alphabet chairman Eric Schmidt’s TomorrowVentures and others participating.

Image Credit: Roadie

“In today’s hyper-competitive retail environment, it’s not enough to only offer same-day delivery to folks in NFL cities,” Marc Gorlin, Roadie’s founder and CEO and cofounder of automated lending company Kabbage, said. “Our model is a gamechanger for retailers, wholesalers and consumers who want same-day delivery of any item, of any size, to any zip code, at any time. An investment like this further validates our crowdsourced model, which retailers are fast realizing is a highly flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient option to reach all of their customers, wherever they might live.”

Here’s how it works: Shippers post a gig through Roadie’s app for iOS and Android, taking care to include details like the size of the item and its final destination. After specifying the delivery type — rush, same-day, or scheduled — they get a flat-rate quote upfront, and Roadie uses predictive analytics to find a driver with the right-sized vehicle who’s headed that direction.

For example’s sake, a delivery from Atlanta to Brooklyn, New York costs about $228 to $509, while one from New Haven, Connecticut to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is between $123 to $291. (Large-item pricing is available based on mileage, and Roadie says that gigs under 200 miles are usually delivered same-day or next day.) No matter the origination point, packages up to $500 (or up to $10,000 with protection from UPS Capital) are insured, and drivers a roughly 80 percent cut (from $8 to $60 for local deliveries and up to $650 for long-haul gigs) of the fee.

Roadie drivers are pre-screened and verified — they’re required to pass third-party background and DMV checks — and have to maintain a minimum four-star rating to continue driving. And once the package (or crate) is picked up and on its way, customers can track their progress in real time on a map. They also receive confirmation photos and text updates from their driver at each point in delivery.

“The Home Depot is committed to building the fastest, most efficient supply chain in home improvement, and our customers have made it clear that same-day or next-day deliveries to their homes and job sites are a critical part of that,” Mark Holifield, executive vice president of supply chain at The Home Depot, said. “We’re investing to bring this level of service to 90 percent of the US population, and Roadie is a key partner for us in making this reality.”

Roadie’s focus has shifted to the enterprise in recent months somewhat, as its expanded its partnership with Delta and The Home Depot and introducing tools like an API that integrates with existing checkout and order fulfillment systems. In this vertical, it’s competing with Seattle-based Convoy, which raised $62 million in 2017 from backers including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates; Transfix, which operates in New York; and UberFreight.

But Roadie claims it offers substantial cost and time savings compared with other courier services. S&S Fire Pits, a Roadie shipper that sells garden fireplaces, saves close to 30 percent, while Delta has seen delivery windows shrink by 65 percent.

Roadie’s other investors include the UPS Strategic Enterprise Fund, Guggenheim Partners’ executive chairman Alan Schwartz, Square cofounder Jim McKelvey, the Mellon Group, former CEO of ISS Tom Noonan, H. Barton Asset Management, and rap artist Ludacris (Chris Bridges).