Cloud gaming on mobile has been a long time coming, but now, it’s moving into a sprint. Sprint has teamed up with Hatch Entertainment to offer mobile cloud gaming services on Sprint’s 5G network in the U.S.

That means that gamers on Sprint 5G will be able to play games through the cloud, which means they can get instant access to games via internet-connected servers in a data center and the rendering capabilities of their own smartphones. That cloud technology allows players to log into a game and pick up where they left off or engage with playable ads for games. Hatch also lets them play a single-player game where friends can be spectators.

Hatch’s cloud gaming service is designed for 5G mobile networks. And when Sprint launches 5G in select cities this spring, gamers will be able to play Hatch’s titles. Sprint 5G will bring faster speeds and greater reliability, allowing games on Hatch to be played instantly over the internet with no downloads or updates necessary, just like streaming music or movies. Sprint is showing off the technology at the Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

The companies will offer unlimited on-demand access to a curated portfolio of more than 100 premium mobile games, including exclusive Hatch Originals like Arkanoid Rising. They will also offer a rich social gaming experience, including competitive leaderboards and shared gameplay sessions with voice chat. And they will offer the ability to connect with friends and join live tournaments.

In addition, players can get access to Hatch Kids, a safe space for kids to play, create, and learn without any advertising or in-game purchasing.

Image Credit: Hatch

“The possibilities of 5G are limitless and it’s important to demonstrate today how 5G will work in the real world and impact our lives,” said Bryan Fries, vice president of 5G strategy at Sprint, in a statement. “Hatch is an outstanding partner because with their technology we’ll be able to show how 5G will literally change the game. For the first time, gamers on Sprint 5G will be able to access a huge library of games and play instantly without waiting to download or update games.”

Hatch was first conceived by a team at Rovio, the maker of Angry Birds, in Finland. The team spun out on its own and launched the service in Finland and other European countries. Now, it will come to the U.S. for the first time via Sprint 5G.

Image Credit: Hatch

Players can engage with the titles without any in-game purchases, limits, or pay walls beyond the flat monthly fee. When outside of 5G coverage, players will still be able to enjoy many games and features that Hatch offers on Sprint’s nationwide LTE-Advanced network, which is two times faster than before.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Sprint, whose vision and leading role innovating consumer experiences on 5G make them an ideal partner as we begin bringing Hatch and the cloud gaming revolution to the U.S.,” says Nick Thomas, vice president for commercial partnerships at Hatch, in a statement. “We can’t wait to give Sprint 5G customers a great gaming experience — and a great consumer use case for the power of 5G.”