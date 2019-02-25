Shortly after Sprint announced today that it will begin rolling out its commercial 5G services in May 2019, its intended merger partner T-Mobile told Cnet that it has been forced to delay its own 5G rollout until the second half of the year — an issue it attributes to the lack of compatible 5G hardware for its network.

Last year, T-Mobile said that it would launch its 5G network in the first half of 2019, offering a seemingly aggressive response to the accelerated 5G rollout timetables of competitors Verizon and AT&T. But whereas its larger rivals focused on deploying high-speed, short-distance millimeter wave 5G transmitters, T-Mobile instead touted its plan to use lower-speed but longer-distance 600MHz radios that could blanket miles of land with 5G service.

Though T-Mobile has rolled out 600MHz towers across multiple U.S. cities, the carrier apparently couldn’t find a handset manufacturer to build a phone with 5G support for that frequency. While 5G phones will be able to share certain radio frequencies with 4G phones, the 5G and 4G signals are different, so a handset maker would need to support both the 600MHz frequency and 5G signaling on that frequency.

Thus far, handset makers have focused most of their energy on making 5G phones with 28GHz to 39GHz millimeter wave transmitters, and/or “sub-6GHz” transmitters in the 2.5GHz to 3.7GHz range, as most of the world’s cellular carriers and regulatory agencies have coalesced on those frequencies for 5G service. T-Mobile was an outlier in banking heavily upon low-frequency 600MHz spectrum for 5G, and promised to pair a country-blanketing 600MHz network with Sprint’s more urban- and suburban-focused 2.5GHz network upon their merger.

Sprint has announced three 5G devices for its network. By comparison, T-Mobile did not have any actual 5G devices to show at last month’s CES show in Las Vegas, instead relying on 4G phones and Wi-Fi for an AR demonstration, and Intel 5G base stations for a computer-focused 5G-over-600MHz streaming demonstration. The carrier has confirmed only that it will sell the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which includes millimeter wave 5G hardware that will not be of much benefit on T-Mobile’s network.