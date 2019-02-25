The phrase “edge computing” might be gratingly buzzwordy, but don’t let that distract from the market’s upward momentum — global internet of things (IoT) revenue is forecast to hit $1.7 trillion by 2019, according to analysts at CB Insights, when the number of IoT devices connected to the internet will exceed 23 billion. Despite the industry’s long and continued growth, though, not all organizations think they’re ready for it — in a recent Kaspersky Lab survey, 54 percent said the risks associated with connectivity and integration of IoT ecosystems remained a major challenge.

Zededa’s eager to supply solutions. The Santa Clara, California and India edge virtualization startup, which was cofounded in 2016 by entrepreneurs Erik Nordmark, Roman Shaposhnik, Said Ouissal, and Vijay Tapaskar, today revealed that it’s secured $16 million in series A financing coled by Energize Ventures and Lux Capital. The oversubscribed round — in which Wild West Capital, Almaz Capital, Barton Capital, and former Motorola CEO and Sun Microsystems COO Ed Zander also participated — brings the company’s total raised to $19.1 million, according to Crunchbase, and will see Wild West Capital’s DeNuccio, Energize Ventures’ Juan Muldoon, and Lux Capitals’ Bilal Zuberi join Zededa’s board of directors.

Zededa intends to put the newfound capital toward expanidng its infrastructure and workforce, Ouissal, who serves as CEO, told VentureBeat. “Building, deploying, and running apps at the edge should be just as easy and secure as it is for the cloud today,” he added. “This funding supports our vision of creating a cloud-native edge that is open-source, ultra-secure, and standards-based.”

Zededa’s real-time, hardware- and cloud-agnostic software suite enables app deployment over virtually any edge network, thanks in part to a technology stack — the Edge Virtualization X (EVx) engine — that’s based on open standards. It supports hardware platforms built on both Arm and x86 processors from Advantech, Lanner, SuperMicro, Scalys, and other vendors, and leverages a system of hypervisors and unikernels — software packages consisting of apps, their dependencies, and core operating system bits which periodically communicate with Zededa’s cloud — to ensure edge installations reliably behave as they should.

There’s an abundance tools that promise to simplify IoT analytics and management at the edge — Google’s Cloud IoT Edge, Amazon’s AWS IoT, Microsoft’s Azure Sphere, and Baidu’s OpenEdge come to mind. But Ouissal points out that, excepting platforms like Canonical’s Ubuntu Core, most of them are proprietary.

[O]ur vision [is to create] a cloud-native edge that is open-source, ultra-secure, and standards-based,” he said. “Removing the complexity of edge infrastructure in a way that is secure and vendor agnostic enables far greater control over corporate data. That, in turn, boosts business agility and innovation through the use of distributed and local [artificial intelligence] and IoT applications acting on the massive amounts of edge data generated per second.”

Toward Zededa’s goal of building a common framework for edge computing, the company recently joined The Linux Foundation’s EdgeX Foundry, an ongoing vendor-neutral open source IoT project. It’s also a part of the Foundation’s LF Edge umbrella organization, where it’s incubating Project Eve, an interoperable container framework built around the Edge Virtualization Engine — the open source version of EVx — and the telecom-oriented Akraino Edge Stack.

Zededa’s targeting the second quarter of 2019 for version 1.0, which it hopes to release alongside a software development kit for Eve containers. An app store platform will follow later in the year.

“Interoperability and convergence on common industry standards is vital for organizations deploying next-generation distributed computing solutions at the IoT Edge,” Jason Shepherd, chair of the EdgeX Foundry governing board and Dell Technologies IoT CTO, said in a statement. “By joining EdgeX Foundry’s efforts, Zededa will help promote the project’s important work of creating an open ecosystem of secure, interoperable edge applications that will change user experiences and drive the future of business.”