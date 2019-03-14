AppOnboard has helped pioneer playable ads on the Google Play store, where players can now instantly play a demo of a game before deciding to download it. And now AppOnboard is launching AppOnboard Studio, a set of tools that allow creative designers to build an app demo without engineering resources or knowing how to code.

AppOnboard’s platform can transform a complicated app into a lightweight demo that can run immediately. It is the foundation behind the “try now” button on the Google Play Store, and it enabled AppOnboard to raise more than $34 million to date.

The no-code AppOnboard Studio tool also enables app demos to become shareable via social platforms and text messages.

“AppOnboard Studio enables anyone with an idea and creative assets to build an app demo,” said Jonathan Zweig, CEO and co-founder, AppOnboard. “Our easy to use tool-set completely eliminates all barriers of entry to app development, whether it be the cost or availability of engineering staff or the knowledge of how to code. It is truly a product that takes you from art to app.”

It takes just three steps to create an app demo with AppOnboard Studio: import creative assets, design and build the app demo experience, and publish the app demo. With these built-in steps, designers can turn app concepts and ideas into interactive app demos in a matter of minutes, the company said.

“Having built 14 of the first 100 games ever to launch on the App Store, our team has had a front row seat to the boundless stream of app ideas for over a decade. What we’ve recognized is that some of the best ideas have come from those who have never built an app,” said Zweig. “We are so excited to unveil a tool set that can finally empower those creators to bring their ideas to life, from art to app without a single line of code.”

From the consumer perspective, AppOnboard app demos eliminate the need to download an app in order to experience an app’s features and content. This saves consumers time and resources by preserving precious available space on their devices. By also allowing apps to become shareable via social platforms, SMS, or elsewhere, AppOnboard enables consumers and creators alike to spread the word about their favorite app demos.

“AppOnboard has been a meaningful source of Google Play Instant launches,” said Ben Frenkel, product manager at Google, in a statement. “We are very excited about the launch of AppOnboard Studio and the role it will play in simplifying the development of Google Play Instant apps.”

AppOnboard Studio is available today to current partners who are registered for AppOnboard’s early access program. To request early access, visit the company’s web site.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for AppOnboard with the launch of AppOnboard Studio,” said Bryan Buskas, chief operating officer at AppOnboard, in a statement. “We have been blown away by the ideas that are being brought to life by our early users, and are so excited to share this new tool with the world’s most innovative and passionate creators.”