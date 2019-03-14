Developers DICE and Criterion Games announced today that Battlefield V‘s battle royale mode, Firestorm, will come out on March 25. It will be free to everyone who owns the base game.

Battlefield V came out in November, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The first-person shooter takes the series back to its World War II roots, but Battlefield V has had a slower sales start than its recent predecessors. This new battle royale mode could help expand its audience.

Battle royales are hot, with titles like Fortnite and PUBG being some of the most popular games of the modern era. Apex Legends, which released in February, is another battle royale game from Electronic Arts. It already has 50 million players. Battlefield competitor Call of Duty’s latest entry, Black Ops 4, launched in October, 2018 with a battle royale mode.

Firestorm is trying to differentiate itself by focusing on vehicles, which have always been a major part of the Battlefield formulas. Other battle royales, including PUBG and Fortnite, have vehicles, but not to the extent as Firestorm’s new trailer (which you can watch above) shows.

Firestorm will support 64 concurrent players. You can go it alone or with a squad of four.