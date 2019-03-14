Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Turtle Rock Studios announced Back 4 Blood today, a new cooperative zombie-based shooter.

Turtle Rock Studios created Left 4 Dead, a zombie co-op shooter that came out in 2008 and sold millions of copies. The developer then released Evolve in 2015, a multiple shooter that had a team of four hunters take down one monster, all controlled by real players. It did not have as much success as Left 4 Dead and would go on to a free-to-play model.

Back 4 Blood marks the developer returning to its roots, as it sounds like a new Left 4 Dead in everything but name (Valve still owns the rights to that franchise).

“It’s hard to overstate what an awesome opportunity this is,” said Chris Ashton, the cofounder and design director at Turtle Rock Studios, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We get to return to a genre that was born in our studio with over ten years of additional experience and zombie ideas racked up in our brains. We also have some of the best teammates in the business at WBIE who understand our development process and are equally committed to our player-first mentality. We love being able to announce, so we can start working with the community right away.”

Turtle Rock has also posted a small FAQ about Back 4 Blood on its site. It reveals that the team is focusing on releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Back 4 Blood does not have a release date yet.