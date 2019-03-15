Fast & Furious cars are returning to Zynga’s CSR Racing 2, a mobile drag racing game that is one of the most popular racing games ever.

That means players will be able to access the iconic cars and characters from the Fast & Furious films.

Over the next few quarters, CSR Racing 2 will feature a series of Fast & Furious-themed events designed to keep current players engaged with the game and to revive lapsed players. It’s been about a year since the last Fast & Furious event in the game.

“The world of Fast & Furious is truly a global phenomenon, with amazing characters and stunning cars that audiences embrace on and off the movie screen,” said Julian Widdows, vice president of CSR2, in a statement. “Combining that with the proven, high-speed racing elements of CSR2 allows fans and players to get closer than ever to the heart of the Fast & Furious experience.”

The Fast & Furious features and events that players can enjoy include:

● Battle in races that once again bring Fast & Furious into the world of CSR2.

● Experience Fast & Furious characters such as Luke Hobbs, Deckard Shaw and Roman Pearce as they continue to drive the storyline while players compete in themed races — such as the “Shaw’s Pursuit” and “Hobbs’ Heist” challenges — to collect popular cars from the blockbuster franchise.

● Unlock and upgrade a range of Fast & Furious cars from earlier CSR2 Fast & Furious events.

● Collect cars including the Lamborghini Murciélago, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, C-West Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) and Veilside Honda S200.

● Race in competitive cups to win legendary cars from the Fast & Furious universe.

● Experience a new car from the film Fast & Furious 6, which will allow players to boost their lineup of popular vehicles.

● Compete against fellow Fast & Furious drivers in multiplayer action.

● Place Fast & Furious cars in real-world environments for a 360-degree view using CSR2s next-gen augmented reality experience, AR Mode, and discover hidden Easter eggs in the game.

The upcoming limited-time events include:

Hobbs Heist – March 21 – April 4

The Ice Charger March 22 – April 4

Ice Charger Cup March 22 – April 4

Shaw’s Pursuit April 11 – April 25

Charging Charger April 12 – April 25

Charger Cup April 12 – April 25

Finale – May 25 – June 4

More events will be posted later.