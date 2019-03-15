On this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast, you will get to learn all about Mythic Mike. Co-host and GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti loves to raid, and you can learn all about that on this episode.

Mike has also spent the last week playing Yoshi’s Crafted World and The Division 2. He’s finding Nintendo’s platformer too breezy but that Ubisoft has nailed its online loot shooter up to this point. Fellow co-host and PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb, meanwhile, is playing the breakout indie Steam hit Factory Town.

In the news, the crew talks about Halo coming to the PC, a bunch of new DLC, and why Sony isn’t going to buy Take-Two.

Join us, won’t you?

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Yoshi’s Crafted World

The Division 2

World of Warcraft

Jeff:

Factory Town

NEWS