Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with six bug fixes. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18356 (made available to testers on March 12) to build 18358. These builds are from the 19H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of this year (likely finalized for Windows Insiders this month and rolled out to the public in April).

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

We don’t yet know if the next update will be called the Windows 10 April 2019 Update. We do know, however, that it will bring Windows 10 to version 1903.

Also today, Microsoft gave Windows Insiders a new tool to play with: Windows Defender Application Guard extensions for Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. When you open a website, the extension checks the URL against a list of trusted sites defined by enterprise administrators. If the site is determined to be untrusted, you are redirected to an isolated Edge session, where you can freely navigate to any site that has not been explicitly defined as trusted by your organization. If you try to go to a trusted site while in an isolated Edge session, you will be taken back to the default browser.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 19H1 build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Addressed an issue with Game Mode that may degrade game streaming and recording quality.

More free State of Decay slots. To get the latest update, launch the Store app, click […] and then “Downloads and Updates”.

Fixed an issue that could result in the thumbnails in Alt + Tab sometimes becoming offset.

Fixed an issue where certain upgrade paths could result in the contents of the Recycle Bin being left under Windows.old.

Fixed an issue resulting in upgrades failing at 18% or 25% and rolling back for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insider experiencing green screens with error KERNEL_SECURITY_VIOLATION.

Fixed an issue resulting in some apps using the Windows Installer failing to install recently.

This build has six known issues:

Microsoft Store app updates do not automatically install on 18356+. As a workaround, you can manually check for, and install updates via the Microsoft Store app. Open Select “…” > “Downloads and updates” > “Get updates”.

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

VMware cannot be installed or updated in Windows Insider Preview builds. Hyper-V is a viable alternative.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.