Lorne Lanning, the father of the long-running Oddworld video game series, showed off a scene from Oddworld: Soulstorm, a new game coming in 2020.

He showed the game trailer at Unity Technologies’ event at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. The game is using the Unity game engine for its high-definition visuals.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is a re-imagining of the 1998 title Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, with a new story. It will serve as a direct sequel to Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty.

Soulstorm is set on the fictional planet Oddworld on its Mudos continent. Abe is the main character, and he saves 300 fellow Mudokons from the meat grinders of his employer, which grinds up the natives and serves them as food. Lanning said the game is a dark parable with a fresh story and game mechanics.