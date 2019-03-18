Presented by Intel

Gunfire Games is heading into a bit of unfamiliar territory with Remnant: From the Ashes. The Austin-based studio is known for making melee-heavy combat games like Darksiders 3 and Chronos, but Remnant is the first time it’s applying its action expertise to a shooter.

Coming to PC and consoles later this year, Remnant is a multiplayer survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with demonic monsters called the Root. But don’t let their tree-like appearances fool you: The Root are fearsome foes (some even look like dragons!), and you’ll need a lot of firepower and teamwork to take them down. Gunfire has always wanted to make a cooperative-based adventure, and the procedural generation tech behind the game means that players will have a fresh experience every time they play.

Check out our exclusive video below to hear what Gunfire president and founder David Adams has to say about Remnant and why it’s a big bet for the 70-person studio, as well as how they plan on updating it for years to come.

