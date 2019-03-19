Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with just two bug fixes. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18358 (made available to testers on March 15) to build 18361. These builds are from the 19H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of this year (likely finalized for Windows Insiders this month and rolled out to the public in April).

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

We don’t yet know if the next update will be called the Windows 10 April 2019 Update. We do know, however, that it will bring Windows 10 to version 1903.

Also today, Microsoft released a Windows Server vNext build to match.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 19H1 build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue preventing certain VMs from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds – the VM would hang on the black screen with the Windows logo.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing unexpected BitLocker prompts to encrypt certain drives, and then subsequently failing to encrypt.

This build has five known issues:

Microsoft Store app updates do not automatically install on 18356+. As a workaround, you can manually check for, and install updates via the Microsoft Store app. Open Select “…” > “Downloads and updates” > “Get updates”.

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Fast ring and switch to the Slow ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.