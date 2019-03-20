DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 20, 2019–

AdGem, the industry’s leading reward monetization solution, is officially launching its reward video platform at the Game Developers Conference.

For a limited time only, AdGem is giving away up to 100 million free reward video views with its new, exclusive platform. This cutting-edge reward video platform provides access to premium inventory, including robust targeting capabilities with global reach to over 180 countries.

“We are very excited to launch AdGem’s new platform this week,” said Founder Brian Fox. “This remarkable product continues to evolve and perform at a high level, especially in pairing content relevant to the user. The capacity of AdGem’s smart technology to captivate target audiences and maximize our clients’ ROI is endless.”

Following its inaugural year, AdGem already partners with over 500 prominent brands, including top game developers and Fortune 100 companies. Its ever-expanding ad optimization technology delivers best-in-class reward video and offer wall ad units to drive high-quality user engagement. GDC is just one of the many worldwide events that AdGem will be attending this year.

To take advantage of this limited-time opportunity for free reward video views, email marketing@adgem.com.

About AdGem

AdGem is the premier, reward-based monetization SDK and marketplace, focused on connecting advertisers to engaged audiences worldwide with a user-centric approach. Through advanced bidding technology and robust targeting, AdGem provides a high-quality ad experience to users, maximizing ROI for developers and marketers alike.

Miranda Moore

Director of Marketing

marketing@adgem.com