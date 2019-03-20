Welcome to the headquarters for Cuphead professionals. As everyone knows, GamesBeat has the greatest Cuphead champions in the universe. And now, we can finally show off our incredible skills on the Nintendo Switch.

Cuphead is dodge rolling onto Nintendo’s hybrid handheld/home console April 18. It will feature all of the bosses, weapons, and super moves that were in the Xbox and PC release in 2017. The game is known for its extremely challenging gameplay and distinct art style. It’s also know for getting bad reviews because journalists suck at bad games! Oh wait — that last part never happened and is just a mass delusion of the internet.

As you may know, Microsoft published Cuphead, which is why it was exclusive to the Xbox One and PC up until now. So did that publishing deal come to an end? Not exactly. Studio MDHR is publishing Cuphead on Nintendo Switch itself, but it still has a close relationship with the Xbox team.

Xbox on Switch

Cuphead on Switch is also going to get Xbox Live support, but not at launch. Microsoft confirmed that is coming later in 2019. That should make Cuphead the second game on Switch to have Xbox Live. You can already sign into that service through Minecraft to sync your purchases and play crossplatform multiplayer.

Microsoft is looking to expand the reach of Xbox Live, and Cuphead is a part of that. While Microsoft has made it clear that it still intends to build its own hardware, the company is also openly embracing a services strategy. Instead of trying to get players to only play games through its hardware, it wants people to get into its online ecosystem.

Eventually, Microsoft wants people accessing its games anywhere through its Xbox Game Pass subscription service and cloud streaming. Google announced something similar with its Stadia service. Microsoft plans to use Xbox to fight for that market, though.