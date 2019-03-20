Nintendo held one of its Direct video shows today. This one was all about upcoming indie releases for its Switch system. It features a huge list of exciting upcoming adventures. So we gathered up every Nintendo Direct trailer for you below:
Cadence of Hyrule
Vlambeer Arcade: Ultra Bugs
Nuclear Throne
Super Crate Box
Cuphead
Rad
Blaster Master Zero 2
Stranger Things 3: The Game
Creature in the Well
Neo Cab
Swimsanity
The Red Lantern
Overland
Pine
Katana Zero
My Friend Pedro
Bloodroots
https://youtu.be/28YnmtPDQBs