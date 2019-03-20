Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with SwiftKey’s Typing Intelligence in 39 more languages. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18855 (made available to testers on March 13) to build 18860. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

(Microsoft also released a second preview today from the 19H1 branch: build 18362. That one fixes an additional three bugs from yesterday’s build 18361.)

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

This build is for Windows Insiders who have chosen the Skip Ahead option, which only a small subset of Insiders can opt into. Normally, that would have meant 19H2 builds, since 19H1 hasn’t been released yet, but Microsoft has chosen to really skip ahead this time around. That said, Microsoft isn’t adding new features yet.

In the October 2018 Update, Microsoft brought SwiftKey’s AI technology to Windows 10. This build expands support to 39 more languages: Afrikaans (South Africa), Albanian (Albania), Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Armenian (Armenia), Azerbaijani (Azerbaijan), Basque (Spain), Bulgarian (Bulgaria), Catalan (Spain), Croatian (Croatia), Czech (Czech Republic), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Netherlands), Estonian (Estonia), Finnish (Finland), Galician (Spain), Georgian (Georgia), Greek (Greece), Hausa (Nigeria), Hebrew (Israel), Hindi (India), Hungarian (Hungary), Indonesian (Indonesia), Kazakh (Kazakhstan), Latvian (Latvia), Lithuanian (Lithuania), Macedonian (Macedonia), Malay (Malaysia), Norwegian (Bokmal, Norway), Persian (Iran), Polish (Poland), Romanian (Romania), Serbian (Serbia), Serbian (Serbia), Slovak (Slovakia), Slovenian (Slovenia), Swedish (Sweden), Turkish (Turkey), Ukrainian (Ukraine), and Uzbek (Uzbek).

Microsoft says it is updating the underlying language model for each language to improve the accuracy of the autocorrections, shapewriting, and predictions. These improvements apply to the touch keyboard as well as hardware keyboard text predictions.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed a Microsoft Edge crash encountered when interacting with combo boxes in PDF forms.

Fixed an issue that could result in night light being on after an upgrade, even though all the settings showed that night light should be off.

Fixed an issue where using the slider to adjust the night light strength could result in night light getting stuck on.

Fixed an issue where night light was skipping the fade transition when it was turned off (manually or scheduled).

Fixed an issue resulting in increased battery drain while the screen was on in recent builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in the “…” menu contents being clipped for certain apps like Voice Recorder and Alarms and Clock when the app was full screen.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing bugcheck green screens citing a KERNEL_SECURITY_VIOLATION error.

Fixed an issue preventing certain VMs from being able to install or update Windows Insider Preview builds – the VM would hang on the black screen with the Windows logo.

Fixed an issue where right-clicking a Wi-Fi entry in the taskbar network list when using light theme would bring up a dark theme’d context menu.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing for some Insiders when clicking the Apps section.

This build has five known issues:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

When performing Reset this PC and selecting Keep my files on a device that has Reserved Storage enabled, the user will need to initiate an extra reboot to ensure Reserved Storage is working again properly.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Skip Ahead and switch to either the Fast ring or the Slow ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.