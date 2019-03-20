After months of rumors and a somewhat damning leak, Facebook’s Oculus division today made the Oculus Rift S official as its follow up to 2016’s Oculus Rift. The Rift S is solely for use with Windows 10 PCs, and we have tons of additional details and insight in our announcement story and Oculus interview.

As the “S” name suggests, the new model is not a big enough step forward to qualify as Oculus Rift 2, but does make a number of improvements to the original model. Many are innovations originally pioneered for the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest standalone headsets.

One thing that’s hard to come by for the Rift S is a straight spec-for-spec comparison, so we’ve put together a convenient table so you can see what’s changed between the models. It’s not all good news: the Rift S actually has a lower refresh rate than the Rift, and fixed rather than adjustable lenses, though the resolution and tracking systems have seen some noteworthy upgrades. Take a peek at the details below.

Oculus Rift S vs. Oculus Rift

Oculus Rift S Oculus Rift Resolution 2560×1440 (1280×1440 per eye) 2160×1200 (1080×1200 per eye) Pixel Density Approx. 600ppi 456ppi Screen Type LCD Pentile AMOLED Refresh Rate 80Hz 90Hz Field of View Approx. 115° 110° Optics Second-gen hybrid Fresnel lenses

Decreased screen door effect

Decreased god rays Hybrid Fresnel lenses IPD Fixed 64mm Variable 58-71mm Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer Tracking Integrated room-scale

6DoF inside-out Oculus Insight

5-camera sensor internal tracking Non-room scale by default

6DoF external Constellation camera

360-degree IR LED head tracking Mixed Reality Passthrough+

(True stereo-correct viewer) Passthrough

(Non-stereo-correct viewer) Headphones Oculus Go + Quest headphones

Headphone jack “3D audio” headphones

Headphone jack Design Twists Lenovo designed with Halo strap

Improved comfort

Improved light blocking

Single cable connection First model Connectivity DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0 (5-meter) HDMI 1.3, USB 3.0 (4-meter headset), USB 2.0 Controllers Oculus Touch with 360-degree tracking support Oculus Touch with 180-degree front-facing tracking support Requirements Intel i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 Intel i3-6100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470 1 USB 3.0 Port 1 USB 3.0 and 2 USB 2.0 ports Weight Unknown, but “better distributed” than Rift 470g Release Date Spring 2019 March 28, 2016 Launch Price $399 With Controllers $399 Plus Controllers

Specs obviously only tell part of the story, and Oculus hasn’t released official numbers for everything we’d like to compare. On a positive note, the company deliberately avoided raising the PC requirements for Rift S, so machines (and games) that work with Rift will work with the new model. But the headset may be a little heavier than before, even if its weight is distributed better on your head.

The company isn’t yet taking preorders or orders for Rift S, though the Spring release is expected to be “imminent.” In the meanwhile, check out our news coverage of Rift S here, and our interview with Oculus’s Nate Mitchell here.