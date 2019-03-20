Quantic Dream said it will launch its library of PlayStation games on the PC, exclusively on the Epic Games Store. That means PC fans will get to play titles like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human.

It is the first big move that Quantic Dream has made since China’s NetEase made a big investment in Paris-based Quantic Dream in January. It’s also a sign that Epic is dead serious about making its Epic Games Store competitive against rival Steam.

NetEase made a minority investment in Quantic Dream, and Quantic Dream said it would expand its global reach by investing in future technologies and new game intellectual property that will release on multiple platforms.

The exclusive distribution agreement with Epic Games is set for one year for each title. Between these three pinnacle titles developed by Quantic Dream, millions of copies have been sold worldwide. It’s a bit of a setback for Sony, which had an exclusive on Quantic Dream games for its PlayStation consoles.

“We are so grateful for twelve fantastic years of collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and all they have allowed us to create and produce,” said Quantic Dream co-CEO Guillaume de

Fondaumiere, in a statement. “With this new partnership with Epic, we can now expand our products to a wider fan base and allow PC players to enjoy our titles.”

Announced during Epic’s keynote presentation at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Steve Allison, head of Epic Games store, provided brief details regarding the upcoming partnership.

“We are extremely excited for the Epic Games Store to host such a well-known and established video game studio like Quantic Dream,” Allison said, in a statement. “Their games have truly pioneered the genre of interactive storytelling, and with their expansion onto other platforms we are truly honored they chose to take that first step with Epic Games.”