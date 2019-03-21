DICE finally showed off real gameplay from its upcoming battle royale mode Firestorm. The studio released a trailer this morning that touches on many its key details. In particular, the company emphasized how traditional Battlefield mechanics will impact last-player-standing gameplay. But, more importantly, the company also revealed that you can drive tractors.

Battlefield V: Firestorm launches March 25. It features many of the signature battle royale staples. Up to 64 players drop onto a map in solo or squad play. They will start with nothing and rush to find the best weapons, which include common, epic, and rare firearms.

But considering this is the second battle royale game that publisher Electronic Arts is launching this year, you’re probably wondering what is different. And it seems like it has a number of subtle and extreme differences that could help Firestorm create its own niche.

Tractors and destruction

I haven’t played Firestorm yet, but I can already spot some notable differences between it, Apex Legends, PUBG, and the rest.

One of the big changes is the titular firestorm. Instead of a poison cloud, energy field, or whatever, Battlefield V keeps players enclosed with a literal shrinking ring of fire. And yet somehow publisher Electronic Arts had the restraint to not use Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire in the trailer.

The fire does not just hurt players, though. It interacts with the environment causing trees and fields of grass to erupt into flames. It’s cool.

But the interactivity of the environment is another way that Firestorm is different. Battlefield games have long had destructible buildings, and Firestorm is no different. Now, if someone is hiding in a bathroom, you can just blow up the entire house.

Finally, DICE’s Battlefield series has always given players a lot of vehicle options. Firestorm is doing right by that legacy with 17 vehicles on the first map at launch. That includes tanks and a prototype helicopter, but who cares? Everyone knows the only mode of transportation that matters is the tractor.

This vehicle is already turning into a meme for the Battlefield community, and that is likely a good sign for the future of Firestorm. Instead of yelling about women or historical accuracy, players seem like they are embracing what DICE has done here. And we’ll get to see how that goes starting next week.