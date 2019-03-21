Devil May Cry 5 director Hideaki Itsuno revealed that the Capcom action game has sold 2 million copies. The announcement came at the start of his talk about the title at the Game Developers Conference today in San Francisco.

Devil May Cry 5 came out on March 8 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has passed this milestone in just under two weeks.

Our review praised Devil May Cry 5’s graphics and action, but we also criticized its uneven pacing.

Devil May Cry 4 came out in 2008. By 2014, it had sold 3 million copies. Devil May Cry 5 is on track to outpace its predecessor.