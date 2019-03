Battlefield V’s Firestorm battle royale mode debuts Monday, March 25. But that’s only the next step in developer DICE’s plans for the future. The studio revealed its roadmap for upcoming additions to the World War II shooter today. In addition to Firestorm, DICE has a number of new maps, modes, and missions coming over the next several months.

This roadmap is part of DICE’s Tides of War initiative for Battlefield V. The developer always intended to operate the game as a live service, and now we’re getting a peek at what that is going to mean for players.

Let’s break it down.

The roadmap

Chapter 3: Trial by Fire

The next big release is obviously Firestorm, which is coming Monday. But that last-player-standing mode is just a part of Chapter 3. DICE has content that runs through June for Trial By Fire.

In April, it is going to launch a new Combined Arms missions. These cooperative missions give you the chance to play against A.I. enemies with a squad of your friends.

In May, DICE will launch a new map called Mercury. From early images, it looks like a beach town on the Mediterranean

Then, in June, DICE is launching a new mode called Outpost.

Throughout the this time, the studio will also add new weekly rewards and challenges. Those include six new weapons. That should keep things fresh in the core multiplayer while Firestorm potentially brings in a new audience.

Chapter 4: Defying the Odds

Also in June, DICE plans to kick off the next chapter of its Tides of War plans. That will lead into a big content drop called Up Close and Personal with new maps and modes. One of the new maps is called Marita. It looks like a mountainous region with lots of tree cover.

DICE will follow that up with another new map that does not yet have a name, but it will focus on urban combat.

Chapter 5: Awakening the Giant

In the fall, DICE is going to launch Chapter 5. The only thing that DICE is saying about this is that it will introduce a new theater of war. The name suggests that this content will deal heavily with conflicts in the Pacific involving countries like Japan, the United States, Australia, and China.

This content should come around the one-year anniversary for Battlefield V, and it could act as an opportunity for DICE to reboot the game. It hasn’t sold especially well, and a major update like this could give the studio another chance to win over some fans. But a lot of this could depend on how successful Firestorm is.