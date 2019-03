Developer NetherRealm revealed a lot of new details about its upcoming fighter Mortal Kombat 11 today. Fan-favorite Noob Saibot is joining the roster, and he got his first reveal trailer. This is all part of getting fans excited before the April 23 release date on PC and consoles. And one of the best reveals was for Mortal Kombat 11’s first downloadable character.

Shang Tsung, who was the big boss for the original Mortal Kombat, is returning for the latest tournament to determine the fate of all mortals. But NetherRealm is doing something special for this character. It is bringing back actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, who played Shang Tsung in theĀ Mortal Kombat movie, to reprise his role. The Mortal Kombat 11 character will use both his voice and likeness.

Shang Tsung is going to roll out as the first of six DLC characters that will join everyone else after the game launches. Who can purchase his separately or as part of the Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pass. That comes with the Premium and Kollector’s Edition of the game.

You can also get Shang Tsung’s boss Shao Kahn as a playable character if you preorder the game. And you’ll also get access to a closed beta test that NetherRealm is planning.

Mortal Kombat 11 beta details

The studio revealed today that it is will roll out a beta next week, March 27. That test will run through March 31 in North America. If you preorder Mortal Kombat 11 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One at “select retailers,” you should get guaranteed access.

NetherRealm did not reveal which retailers are participating, so double check before you run off to GameStop.

NetherRealm is also bringing Mortal Kombat 11 to PC and Switch, but it did not reveal plans for a closed beta on those platforms. It’s possible that the studio could run another open test after the closed beta. But it also hasn’t said anything about that.