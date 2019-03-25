Sony showed more of Concrete Genie during its State of the Play stream today. It’s a third-person action-platformer exclusive for PlayStation 4.

Concrete Genies is coming out this fall. It will also support PSVR. PixelOpus, a first-party Sony studio, is developing the title.

The game stars a kid who uses a magic paint brush to bring monsters he draws into life. It also has power to give life to a drab, weary city.

And since you’re a kid, you’ll also have to be dealing with the most terrifying video enemies of all: bullies