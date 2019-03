Sony held its first State of Play event earlier today. The publisher used the video broadcast to reveal a number of trailers for upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games.

We’ve gathered up all of the PSVR trailers over here, and now you can check out every non-VR PlayStation 4 State of Play trailer right here.

Check it out:

Days Gone

Mortal Kombat 11

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Observation

Ready Set Heroes

Concrete Genie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoIf3HNI-DQ