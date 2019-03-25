Sony revealed Iron Man VR today during its State of Play stream, its first such video broadcast designed to show off new titles.

Iron Man VR is coming later in 2019 for PlayStation 4’s PSVR. A short trailer showed a first-person perspective, with players able to use Iron Man’s Repulsor Beams.

Camouflaj is developing the game. The studio is best known for its work on the stealth-based action-adventure game République.

Marvel is one of the biggest brands in entertainment right now. Having an Iron Man game for PSVR could help the platform attract new fans.