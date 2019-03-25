Hello Games announced today that No Man’s Sky is getting VR support through PSVR. Virtual reality is coming to the space-exploration game as part of the Beyond update, which is coming out this summer.

No Man’s Sky came out in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and PC. An Xbox One version released in 2018, but that platform does not have VR support. No Man’s Sky had a lot of hype leading up to its release, and a lot of marketing and promotion from Sony, but No Man’s Sky disappointed many players at first with its lack of features.

But Hello Games quickly worked to add more to the game. Free updates came out at a regular pace. This included Next, which released in July 2018. It made multiplayer possible, supporting parties of four players. Next made No Man’s Sky one of the 10 most played games on Steam based on concurrent players, although it has since fallen off the top 100.

No Man’s Sky is a first-person game that has players flying space ships and exploring alien planets. That could make it a good fit for VR. When you play No Man’s Sky on VR, nothing about the actual gameplay changes.

“No Man’s Sky Virtual Reality is not a separate mode, but the entire game brought to life in virtual reality. Anything that is possible in No Man’s Sky, Next, or any other update is ready and waiting as an immersive and enriched VR experience,” said Hello Games co-founder Sean Murray in a release sent to GamesBeat.

VR is just one component of the Beyond update, which is also adding a larger multiplayer experience called No Man’s Sky Online.