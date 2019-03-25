Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation VR is doing relatively well in the still-developing virtual reality space. The publisher revealed in a blog today exactly how many PSVRs it has sold

“We’re also very excited to reveal that we have officially sold-through more than 4.2 million PS VR systems worldwide as of March 3, 2019,” PlayStation social-media director Sid Shuman wrote in a blog post. “We’d like to thank our fans for the amazing support for helping us achieve the milestone.”

That sold-through designation is important because it’s not just “shipped.” Instead, 4.2 million people have actually purchased the device.

This means that PSVR likely still has a lead in the premium VR headset market. But Facebook and HTC don’t share exact sales numbers for their devices. Even without that data, however, industry intelligence firm IDC estimates that PSVR shipped 463,000 headsets in the fourth quarter of 2018. That put it ahead of 300,000 Oculus Rifts and 230,000 HTC Vives.

Sony has continued to use its advantages in the gaming space to pitch the PSVR to customers. Unlike Vive or Rift, you only need a PlayStation 4 instead of an expensive gaming PC. PlayStation is also a globally recognized gaming brand with numerous developer partnerships. The publisher has leveraged those relationships to bring big-name VR experiences to the PSVR first. That includes hits like Tetris Effect and Resident Evil 7. And that’s on top of its first-party efforts like Farpoint and Astro Bot: Rescue Mission.

PlayStation VR support continues

Sony announced the 4.2 million number as part of its State of Play video event today. During that presentation, the publisher revealed a number of new PSVR games and release dates.

The company talked about 14 new experiences coming to the device before the end of the year. These include full VR games like Blood & Truth, which is the followup to the PSVR launch experience London Heist. Blood & Truth is coming May 28 from developer London Studios.

Other standout games include Falcon Age coming April 9, Five Night At Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted coming in Spring, and No Man’s Sky VR coming in Summer.