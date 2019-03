Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed a plethora of new games coming to its PlayStation VR headset. That includes support for an older game and a followup from an early PSVR experience.

During its State of Play video event today, which you can watch in full right here, the publisher revealed a number of new trailers. We’ve gathered them up for you right here. Enjoy.

Iron Man VR

No Man’s Sky VR

Blood & Truth

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR

PSVR 2019 sizzle reel

https://youtu.be/TEyDyU_fEa0