Grinding Gear Games has released Path of Exile for PlayStation 4 today.

Path of Exile is an action role-playing game. It’s similar to Blizzard’s Diablo series. However, it’s a free-to-play game. Path of Exile is also more mechanically similar to Diablo II, which helped it gain some fans when many of the Diablo faithful were upset by changes made in Diablo III. The PC version launched in 2013, with an Xbox One release following in 2017.

Path of Exile supports itself through microtransactions, through which players can buy things like cosmetic items and expanded inventory space.

Grind Gear keeps their game relevant with regular updates, including free expansions. Synthesis, which launched earlier this month, is the first expansion of 2019.

Betrayal, which launched in December, was Path of Exile’s last expansion of 2018. It brought in a wave of players, with Grinding Gear noting that Path of Exile saw an increase in total hours played of over 26 percent in 2018. Path of Exile also hit a new concurrent players record of 188,970 during Betrayal. Now that the game is on PS4, it could reach an even wider audience.