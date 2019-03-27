Do you remember the days when we could play Harmonix’s Dance Central and become dancing stars in the privacy of our homes? Well, those days are back with Dance Central for virtual reality.

Oculus is announcing today that Harmonix is making Dance Central for the Oculus Quest wireless VR headset and the Oculus Rift wired headset. It’s not the Microsoft Kinect, but, hey, thank god it’s not the Kinect.

Image Credit: Harmonix

It will have 32 songs and immerse you in a club “where the music never stops.” You can customize your character’s look, take an in-game selfie, and then shake your full-body avatar. If you’re good, you can dance with Aubrey in the VIP room.

Up to three friends can join in Dance Central’s multiplayer modes. Or you can perfect your routine in the studio before hitting the floor to dance with your favorite Dance Central characters. The title is coming this spring and the price is to be determined.