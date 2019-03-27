Esports training facilities are turning into a big sponsorship opportunity. The latest to show that is esports organization Complexity Gaming, whose new performance center is being sponsored by game retailer GameStop.

GameStop is announcing today a string of strategic partnerships in the esports space, including an alliance with Complexity Gaming, one of North America’s longest-standing esports groups with a roster of multiple teams. Complexity Gaming is owned by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

GameStop will serve as the title sponsor of the team’s new state-of-the-art headquarters at The Star in Frisco, Texas. This business move is part of a broader company strategy to engage in the esports arena to help bring video game culture and consumer experiences to life.

“We are aiming to become the official minor leagues of esports where GameStop provides fun and unique cultural experiences for player development while preparing the next generation of professional gamers” said Frank Hamlin, chief marketing officer for GameStop, in a statement.

As a first step in May, GameStop and Complexity Gaming will open the new GameStop Performance Center, a new 11,000 square feet center which will house a public gaming area for fans and sponsors.

It will also offer performance training via data analytics, enhanced gaming equipment, a video studio and a merchandise wall – and will share a location with the Dallas Cowboys headquarters, making for seamless coordination and integration between the two organizations.

“The opening of the GameStop Performance Center represents Complexity’s vision to further professionalize the esports industry and leverage the learnings from the Dallas Cowboys who also call The Star home,” said Jason Lake, CEO of Complexity Gaming, in a statement. “We are creating a world-class facility that will engage fans both in person and online and positively impact the entire industry for decades to come.”

GameStop is also collaborating with Infinite Esports & Entertainment, a diversified esports and entertainment holdings company that is home to the Houston Outlaws and OpTic Gaming; and Dallas-based Envy Gaming is owner of global esports franchise Team Envy and the Dallas Fuel franchise in the Overwatch League.

GameStop said it will develop an educational esports series of gaming clinics and tournaments where amateur players can participate through a mix of live and virtual events, learning insights and strategy from some of the best professionals.

Players will have the opportunity to prove their new skills in competition through Matcherino, a crowdfunding resource for esports organizers, prize tournaments and streamers. GameStop will partner with Matcherino to engage and incentivize fans through targeted offers and hundreds of matches.

GameStop is partnering with Collegiate Star League (CSL) to activate collegiate esports tournaments across online and on-campus platforms.

And GameStop will provide fan experiences for Overwatch League aficionados in major markets across the country, giving gamers special access to exclusive events, merchandise and more.