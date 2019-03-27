Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with Narrator improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18860 (made available to testers on March 20) to build 18865. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update.

This build is for Windows Insiders who have chosen the Skip Ahead option, which only a small subset of Insiders can opt into. Normally, that would have meant 19H2 builds, since 19H1 hasn’t been released yet, but Microsoft has chosen to really skip ahead this time around. That said, Microsoft isn’t adding new features yet.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

In Cursor & pointer setting, tooltips will now show when you move the mouse over the different color options.

Fixed the issue where Narrator’s Copy command in Scan mode in Facebook’s “Write a comment” text field resulted in message “Item cannot take focus”.

Narrator now announces the toggle state of checkbox in Listview.

Fixed the issue where Narrator read “has finished loading” multiple times when loading a new page in Chrome.

Fixed the issue where Narrator did not read cell content in Excel when using F2 to edit.

Fixed the issue where Narrator said “end of line” when navigated to an empty cell while editing a table.

Scan mode will now switch off to allow typing in the edit field of a spinner control.

Fixed the issue where Narrator did not read aria-label information from button.

Improved Narrator’s fallback logic for controls with no accessible name.

Narrator will now present “invalid” or “required” properties on more controls.

Fixed the issue where Narrator Braille showed the window title instead of the first line on the braille display when navigating to the beginning of the document with Ctrl + Home in a text editing area.

Narrator Braille user can now reliably activate links by routing key.

Fixed the issue where Narrator Braille did not render information on the braille display about the login pop up while creating a page in Facebook.com.

Fixed the issue where Narrator Braille would show the accessible name in the beginning of every line in a text area.

Fixed an issue resulting in a duplicate empty copy of certain folders being created on upgrade for some users.

Fixed an issue where, if your computer supported Wi-Fi and you had the Performance tab set as default in Task Manager, on Task Manager launch, the Wi-Fi section in the Performance tab would appear to be selected, but the details displayed would be for the CPU section.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing unexpected BitLocker prompts to encrypt certain drives, and then subsequently failing to encrypt.

This build has four known issues:

Launching games that use anti-cheat software may trigger a bugcheck (GSOD).

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

Creative X-Fi sound cards are not functioning properly. Creative has released updated drivers for some affected X-Fi sound cards.

If you install any of the recent builds from the Skip Ahead and switch to either the Fast ring or the Slow ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.