Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has become gaming’s top influencer and streamer, and now he can claim his own Red Bull can.

The new 8.4 fl oz Red Bull Energy Drink Ninja can will be available nationwide beginning April 1 to April 4 in four-packs and 12-packs. And you guessed it: only while supplies last. We don’t know how much Ninja will make from this deal, but Ninja did acknowledge he made more than $10 million playing games in 2018.

The can launch also offers consumers the chance to meet and play with Ninja. Consumers can visit Ninja.RedBull.com and upload a picture or video creatively showcasing how they play for their chance of being selected.

The chosen winner will be flown with their duo partner to a Red Bull gaming event. Runners-up (2nd-5th Place) will receive Ninja merchandise and premium gaming hardware. Full contest rules and entry details are available at Ninja.RedBull.com. Submissions must be in by 5/31/2019 11:59 p.m. Pacific time.

The 27-year-old from Detroit began his professional gaming career playing Halo and then saw success in the battle royale genre. Ninja recently ushered in the new year in Times Square live via Twitch where fans could watch the likes of Neymar Jr. and others play with Ninja.

“It’s been a year beyond my wildest dreams and a big part of that has come from joining the Red Bull family and the wings they’ve given me,” said Ninja, in a statement. “To get my own Red Bull can is more than I could have ever imagined, and I am stoked to celebrate the launch by giving my fans a chance to join me for a gaming session.”

More than 6.8 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 2 billion of those in the U.S. alone.