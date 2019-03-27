Only 1 out of 10 startups succeed. What’s the secret of the fintech startups that make it? Join this VB Live event for first-hand insight into how founders and VCs launch their big ideas and see major results, with topics from building a team to finding funding, mentors, and more.

Financial services companies are disrupting the entire banking and payments industries and it seems like any fintech startup can launch and snag a piece of the enticingly lucrative pie.

There are huge opportunities opening up in a world where consumers are considerably less interested in using traditional financial institutions as intermediaries between them and their money. We’re seeing big trends such as alternative models of lending, crypto-currency technology, convergence in payments, customer experience, and user authentication security that are rife for innovation.

Consumers are increasingly embracing fintech globally, as well, with adoption almost doubling from 16 percent in 2015 to 33 percent in 2017. Over half the executives at traditional providers are feeling the threat, and it’s significant.

But while new players and increasingly sophisticated technologies are changing the game, the margins are shrinking, and it’s getting ever more difficult to pay the bills. So the actual success rate of these brand-new startups tends to be pretty dismal — nine out of ten startups fail.

The time is right for fintech startups that can change the game, but before you throw your hat in the ring, there are some key strategies you need to keep in mind, a vision to clearly outline, and some hard truths to take a good long look at.

The advantage that fintech companies have is that when you offer the kind of deeply personalized user experiences that fintech-savvy consumers are looking for, you have a wealth of data and analytics at your fingertips to strengthen your continuing marketing and engagement strategies for both current customers and new.

Anticipate fintech trends

There are a few key ways to dig in to the fintech field and uncover opportunities, whether they’re new ways to offer old services, or flat-out category disruptors.

Rethink traditional economics

The old-fashioned way of offering financial services can be expensive; digital technologies are transforming systems and processes, and introducing alternative business models, like ad monetization and referral commissions, and making it possible to offer these products or services for free.

Technology can also lower costs across the board for fintech companies, whether that’s cheaper and more efficient customer acquisition and engagement, a reduction in operating costs, or the ability to offer attractive, sophisticated applications at unexpectedly low rates.

Find the unmet needs

\Artificial intelligence and machine learning have unlocked brand new ways for fintech companies to serve their customers’ financial health. Predictive analytics can find new ways to invest, to save, to manage spending and more, and customers are hungry for these kinds of applications, and always asking for new, innovative ways to manage their money and simplify their financial lives.

Collaborate

Financial institutions still offer a lot of advantages for consumers, plus there’s consumer inertia to overcome — why move your money when it’s doing just fine where it is? So collaborating with the old guard can open up new market opportunities. Fintech companies can bring in new technologies that offer these traditional institutions competitive advantages in a field where consumers are getting increasingly savvy.

Whether it’s a partnership, a joint venture, this kind of relationship is a frequent launchpad for successful fintech startups.

