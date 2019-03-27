Award-winning global service platform now available in Nevada’s most populated city and globally renowned tourist destination

Serve (Bittrex International and Upbit: SERV) today announced the addition of Las Vegas to its list of cities now offering Serve’s award-winning global service platform based on blockchain technology. Piloting its innovative software, business processes and transaction protocols, Serve brings residents, visitors, and businesses more options by increasing access to the products and services.

“We are excited to pilot the Serve platform in Las Vegas, Nevada’s most populated city and globally renowned tourist destination,” says Serve’s CEO Shahan Ohanessian, whose team recently won the prestigious DevProject Award presented at DeveloperWeek 2019. “By showcasing the potential of our unique technology, which increases transparency and decentralizes the on-demand economy, Serve aims to empower users, service providers, and enterprises of all sizes to conduct business on one cohesive platform in a manner that benefits all participants.”

Offering solutions for the transportation, logistics, and retail industries, with countless more applications to come, Serve provides accountability at every stage, helping end users including enterprises and providers increase efficiency and reduce costs by removing unnecessary middlemen from transactions. Renowned for its innovative software currently utilized by established delivery companies, Serve is at the forefront, making last-mile delivery logistics a viable option for every business, from global companies to small mom-and-pop shops.

“The Las Vegas pilot is a significant milestone for us,” Ohanessian adds. “In a city that attracts millions of visitors and a noteworthy international clientele, Serve has the tremendous opportunity to demonstrate its value and shine on a global stage.”

About Serve

Serve empowers today’s on-demand consumer-driven environment by providing an intuitive, efficient, and Global platform directly linking Users, Enterprises/Businesses, and Delivery Providers. Serve facilitates any transaction from ordering products, ridesharing, and deliveries of everything to everyone and everyone to everything. The Serve Platform enables every person, business, and provider on the planet to buy/sell/receive/deliver pharmaceuticals, food, rides, products, groceries, services, and eventually anything. Serve – The World at your Service.

