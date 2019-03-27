Wolfenstein: Youngblood will let two players kill Nazis at the same time, and it ships on July 26 on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Machine Games and Arkane Studios Lyon are finishing up the game, which features the twin daughters of BJ Blazkowicz as the main characters. Publisher Bethesda released a new trailer of the gameplay today.

The Wolfenstein games have had really strong campaigns and stories, but the single-player experience has been begging for some kind of change. Co-op gameplay should help. Eventually, I hope Bethesda will see the wisdom of adding multiplayer combat at some point.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood puts you into 1980s Paris, fighting Nazi Germany in an alternate universe where the Nazis won World War II. You play as Jess or Soph, nicknamed the Terror Twins by the Nazis. You can team up with a friend or an artificial intelligence companion as you search for your missing father in places like Nazi-controlled Paris.

The Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition’s Buddy Pass will allow owners to partner up with a friend, even if the friend doesn’t own the game. The Buddy Pass works for one friend at a time, allowing them to download and play Wolfenstein: Youngblood for free, as long as they play with the owner of the Deluxe Edition. Players that are playing for free on the Buddy Pass can choose to upgrade to the full game at any time to play on their own or with other players online.

Youngblood is set decades after the story of 2017’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, where BJ fought against Nazis in the United States while his partner, Anya, is pregnant. Anya gave birth to twin daughters, and that’s why we have these new characters.

I thought 2013’s Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus were outstanding games that revived id Software’s classic franchise with amazing single-player combat and haunting visions of what America could become if the Nazis won. I also suspect we haven’t seen the last of BJ.