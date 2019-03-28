Kong announced today that it has closed a $43 million round of venture capital as the company seeks to extend the reach of its API automation service.

The San Francisco-based startup is riding the wave of microservices as companies shift the way they develop applications for cloud-based computing. The company says 2018 saw an acceleration of adoption of its platform, including more than 75 million downloads of the Kong open source API platform and deals with 110 enterprise customers.

“We’re building the nervous system of the cloud,” said Augusto Marietti, CEO and co-founder of Kong. “Our platform makes it easier to move data in and out the cloud by connecting all of these applications.”

Cloud-based computing calls for breaking out separate features, or “microservices,” and placing them in containers that have all the necessary pieces for an application to run in one package. The development philosophy holds that breaking applications into smaller, self-contained units can significantly reduce costs and the time needed to write, deploy, and manage each one.

Ideally, this allows the application to be moved across different platforms and operating systems without having to be rewritten, and has the added benefit of making the overall system more stable. IDC projects that 90 percent of all new applications will use microservices architecture by 2022.

It’s a dramatic shift, and Kong seems to be in the right place at the right time. Its Kong Service Control Platform connects various APIs and microservices across cloud-based computing environments, and then uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the management.

The company was born from another startup, Mashape that was founded in 2009. Mashape created an API marketplace, and a few years ago developed the Kong product as part of its service. However, Marietti said Kong quickly took off, and the company sold off its API marketplace to focus on Kong, eventually changing its name.

Two years ago, the company raised $18 million in venture capital. This latest round was led by Index Ventures, with participation from previous investors Andreessen Horowitz and Charles Rivers Ventures, plus new investors GGV Capital and World Innovation Lab.

The company will use the money to continue product development, as well as expand its international marketing and sales in Asia and Europe.